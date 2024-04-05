Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 220 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 2.2% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,360.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 801,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after buying an additional 783,834 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $67,962,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,649.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,628,000 after acquiring an additional 342,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after acquiring an additional 290,837 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $128.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $131.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
