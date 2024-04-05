Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Purchases 138 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $127.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $131.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

