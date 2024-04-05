Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 1.2% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $260.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $271.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.43.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

