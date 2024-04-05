Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $918,000 Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,429 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,999,000 after buying an additional 16,946 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,345,000 after purchasing an additional 44,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 648,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 75,763 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 34,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 169,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 64,013 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDP opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

