Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Buys 1,010 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBLFree Report) by 154.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,499,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,866,000 after acquiring an additional 100,735 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,370,000 after acquiring an additional 220,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,199 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,568,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,013,000 after buying an additional 34,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $98.86 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

