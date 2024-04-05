Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.49 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2043 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

