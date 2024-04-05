Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Acquires 138 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $170.15 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $176.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.66 and its 200-day moving average is $156.20.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.