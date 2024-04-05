Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,225 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 65,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $541,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 223,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,896,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

SGOL opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.36. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $22.03.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

