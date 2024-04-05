Carl Ledbetter Sells 7,991 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,991 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $751,553.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,267,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,162,572.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 27th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,993 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $1,000,898.88.
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,968 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $757,597.44.
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $788,963.70.
- On Wednesday, February 14th, Carl Ledbetter sold 44,220 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $4,429,075.20.
- On Wednesday, February 7th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $648,266.04.
- On Wednesday, January 31st, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,031 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $811,608.21.
- On Wednesday, January 24th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,982 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $678,948.92.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Carl Ledbetter sold 66,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $5,767,441.92.
- On Wednesday, January 17th, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,214 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $2,297,170.42.
- On Wednesday, January 10th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,970 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $656,329.50.
Cloudflare Stock Down 1.5 %
NET opened at $93.25 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.54 and a beta of 1.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.
View Our Latest Report on Cloudflare
Institutional Trading of Cloudflare
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.
About Cloudflare
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cloudflare
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Comprehensive Analysis of Target Corporation Stock
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.