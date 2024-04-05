Carl Ledbetter Sells 7,991 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,991 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $751,553.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,267,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,162,572.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,993 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $1,000,898.88.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,968 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $757,597.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $788,963.70.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Carl Ledbetter sold 44,220 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $4,429,075.20.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $648,266.04.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,031 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $811,608.21.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,982 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $678,948.92.

On Monday, January 22nd, Carl Ledbetter sold 66,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $5,767,441.92.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,214 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $2,297,170.42.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,970 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $656,329.50.

NET opened at $93.25 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

