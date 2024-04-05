Cardano (ADA) Trading Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Cardano has a total market cap of $20.51 billion and approximately $499.03 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00000852 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.39 or 0.04925039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00067352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00025172 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00010945 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00016176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00016217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,771,024,608 coins and its circulating supply is 35,597,239,939 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

