Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $6.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $477.73. 3,265,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,300,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.92 and a twelve month high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

