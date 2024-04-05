Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $173.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.25.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $147.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 0.50. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.03 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.30.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.49. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 180.61% and a negative return on equity of 16,574.15%. The firm had revenue of $148.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 35,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,958,000 after purchasing an additional 49,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after buying an additional 80,988 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,083,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

