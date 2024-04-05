Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

NASDAQ CRVS opened at $1.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.02. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

