Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.
