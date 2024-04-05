Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Shares Down 6.4%

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.62. 3,144,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 7,980,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Canoo in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Canoo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOEV

Canoo Trading Down 9.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $93.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canoo by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Canoo by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canoo by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 11.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canoo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.