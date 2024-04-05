Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.63 and last traded at $21.63. 418,323 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 741,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cannae from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.67.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.17). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 53.86%. The business had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Cannae in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

