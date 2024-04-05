CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Shares Up 27.3%

Shares of CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Free Report) shot up 27.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 188,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 91,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

CANEX Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 15.67 and a current ratio of 29.74.

About CANEX Metals

CANEX Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 262 lode mining claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of 1650 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; and Gibson property covering an area of 887 hectares located in central British Columbia.

See Also

