Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.63.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $86.96 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

