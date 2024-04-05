Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $35,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $227,854,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,228 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,062,000 after purchasing an additional 962,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

CDNS traded up $3.91 on Friday, hitting $310.39. 334,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,943. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.01 and a fifty-two week high of $327.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $304.55 and its 200 day moving average is $274.49.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.60.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,841,513.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $9,988,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at $22,361,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at $15,841,513.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,544 shares of company stock worth $66,184,727 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

