Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $460.00 to $400.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Cable One traded as low as $399.00 and last traded at $399.20, with a volume of 26790 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $410.63.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $627.80.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Cable One by 987.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $10.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.86 by ($2.20). Cable One had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $411.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

