C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Down 0.2%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.59 and last traded at $24.96. 1,078,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 7,658,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.91.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on C3.ai

C3.ai Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.70.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.92 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. Research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in C3.ai by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in C3.ai by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in C3.ai by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in C3.ai by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.