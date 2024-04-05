BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) vs. Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Critical Comparison

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BTCS and Greenidge Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS 583.51% -38.81% -31.40% Greenidge Generation -257.70% N/A -47.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of BTCS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Greenidge Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BTCS and Greenidge Generation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

BTCS currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.72%. Given BTCS’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BTCS is more favorable than Greenidge Generation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BTCS and Greenidge Generation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.34 million 19.44 $7.82 million $0.56 2.96 Greenidge Generation $66.76 million 0.35 -$271.07 million ($37.93) -0.08

BTCS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenidge Generation. Greenidge Generation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BTCS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

BTCS has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenidge Generation has a beta of 3.35, suggesting that its share price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BTCS beats Greenidge Generation on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate natural gas power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Dresden, New York.

