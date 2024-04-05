BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Increased to C$105.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BRP’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DOO. UBS Group lowered BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$190.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on BRP from C$114.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on BRP from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins cut their target price on BRP from C$117.00 to C$112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on BRP from C$105.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$105.23.

BRP Stock Down 3.0 %

BRP Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$97.32 on Tuesday. BRP has a 12 month low of C$77.42 and a 12 month high of C$122.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$88.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$93.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

