Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Up to $2.17

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.17, but opened at $2.70. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 3,862,327 shares traded.

Brooge Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70.

Get Brooge Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brooge Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Brooge Energy worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.