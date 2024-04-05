Brokers Set Expectations for Snail, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNAL)

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Snail in a report released on Wednesday, April 3rd. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Snail’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Snail’s FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $28.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 million. Snail had a negative return on equity of 163.52% and a negative net margin of 17.23%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNAL opened at $1.04 on Friday. Snail has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Snail stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

