Brokerages Set Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Target Price at $39.80

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.80.

HTLF has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.06. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $144.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,823,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,300,000 after purchasing an additional 195,372 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,232,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,591,000 after purchasing an additional 88,886 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,277,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,362,000 after purchasing an additional 99,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

