Brokerages Set Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Price Target at $28.33

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.33.

CWEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Marathon Capitl reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Clearway Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

CWEN stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.72. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $32.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 236.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearway Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 23.3% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 38.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearway Energy

(Get Free Report

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Featured Stories

