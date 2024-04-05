Brokerages Set Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target at $4.23

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.23.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANGI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Angi from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.96. Angi has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $4.18.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.73 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $30,309.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 160,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 35,496 shares of company stock valued at $89,540 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Angi during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Angi in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Angi during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

