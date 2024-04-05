Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB) Trading 10.5% Higher

Shares of Brixton Metals Co. (CVE:BBB – Get Free Report) rose 10.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 2,871,059 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,025% from the average daily volume of 255,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$53.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Brixton Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Marksmen Capital Inc and changed its name to Brixton Metals Corporation in November 2010.

