Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Receives Market Perform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

BMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.12.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $51.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $71.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.20. The company has a market cap of $104.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $28,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

