Breakwater Capital Group Sells 210 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Breakwater Capital Group lowered its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,298 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,384,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,361,876,000 after buying an additional 1,303,730 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,707,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,275,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665,503 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,907,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,273,000 after acquiring an additional 468,658 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,484,341,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,918,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,082,848,000 after purchasing an additional 76,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

NYSE TD traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average of $60.28. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $54.69 and a one year high of $66.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. Analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.7519 dividend. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TD. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

