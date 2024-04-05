Breakwater Capital Group Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,701,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 15.5% in the second quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $63.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $129.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.