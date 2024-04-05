Breakwater Capital Group Purchases Shares of 8,905 Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Breakwater Capital Group owned approximately 0.14% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

AVES stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,766. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.02. The stock has a market cap of $306.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

