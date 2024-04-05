Breakwater Capital Group Makes New Investment in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, AFS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000.
Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Price Performance
Shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.13. 2,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,167. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.65.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Enhanced International ETF
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Intel’s Foundry Woes: Sell Signal or Silver Lining Ahead?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.