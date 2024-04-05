Breakwater Capital Group Makes New Investment in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, AFS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000.

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.13. 2,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,167. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.65.

