Breakwater Capital Group Makes New $329,000 Investment in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMDE. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $573,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of FMDE stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $30.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,241. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.05. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $30.63.

