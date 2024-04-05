Breakwater Capital Group Increases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $459,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $156.23 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The stock has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

