Breakwater Capital Group Has $303,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.69. 27,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,085. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $125.64.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

