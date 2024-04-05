Breakwater Capital Group Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 768 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $3.91 on Friday, hitting $402.34. 207,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,752. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $419.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $130.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $392.41 and its 200 day moving average is $360.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

