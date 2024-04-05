Breakwater Capital Group Buys 43 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,026 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Intuit were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.00.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $621.64 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $400.22 and a 52 week high of $671.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $647.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $590.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $11,958,493 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

