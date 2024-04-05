Breakwater Capital Group Buys 37 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,244,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $55,011,920,000 after buying an additional 1,733,182 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,277,772 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,890,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,003,927 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,906,009,000 after purchasing an additional 946,871 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

META has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.38.

NASDAQ META opened at $515.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.13 and a fifty-two week high of $530.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total value of $239,134.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,944 shares in the company, valued at $39,015,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total value of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,015,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.25, for a total value of $6,991,675.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,515,664 shares of company stock valued at $712,126,067. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

