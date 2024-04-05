Breakwater Capital Group Buys 297 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,398 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in NIKE were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE stock opened at $89.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.38. The stock has a market cap of $136.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

