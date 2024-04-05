Breakwater Capital Group Buys 127 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.87.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $148.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.89. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

