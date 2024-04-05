BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Receives $7.92 Consensus PT from Brokerages

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.92.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in BRC during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in BRC by 251.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BRC during the first quarter worth $90,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in BRC during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BRC during the first quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

BRCC stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. BRC has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. The stock has a market cap of $956.80 million, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 0.99.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $119.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.38 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRC will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

