BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BP were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BP during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Price Performance

BP stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.63. 8,138,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,727,288. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $109.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.68. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BP Announces Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $52.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 billion. BP had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 33.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BP shares. Erste Group Bank raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BP from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.66.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Articles

