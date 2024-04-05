Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 6,386 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,386 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Dollar General worth $46,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DG traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.76. 1,298,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,379. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $222.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.98.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DG. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus lifted their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.