Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 2,678 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Cincinnati Financial worth $26,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CINF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.57.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

CINF traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $121.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,262. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.35.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

