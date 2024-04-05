Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 123,515 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 123,515 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.42% of TopBuild worth $49,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 37.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BLD stock traded up $10.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $446.53. 87,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,831. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $404.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.18. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $184.50 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.40.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

