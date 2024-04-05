Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stock Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 439,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,176 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $24,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRCE. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 58.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 176.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 297.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Source Stock Up 0.1 %

SRCE traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $50.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,331. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.79. 1st Source Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.59.

1st Source Announces Dividend

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.20 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 24.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.04%.

Insider Activity at 1st Source

In other 1st Source news, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $39,206.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,383.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on 1st Source from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

