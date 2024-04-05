Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,841,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Booking by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,723.41.

Booking Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of BKNG traded up $84.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,606.81. 144,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,234. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,456.93 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00. The company has a market cap of $123.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,592.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,333.46.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $24.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total value of $97,952.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,101.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total value of $97,952.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,101.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

