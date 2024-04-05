Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Stock Position in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,274,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 4.87% of Core Laboratories worth $40,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Core Laboratories by 35.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 34,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of CLB stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 77,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,799. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $807.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $128.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Stories

