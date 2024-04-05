Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $29,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VMI traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.98. 39,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,758. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.63 and a 1 year high of $315.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.97 and its 200-day moving average is $223.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.61%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VMI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

